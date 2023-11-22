Northern Iowa Panthers face the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) vs. Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar…

North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) vs. Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2)

Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -11.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Iowa Panthers will play the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.

Northern Iowa went 14-18 overall with a 4-6 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Panthers averaged 70.1 points per game last season, 30.3 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 6.9 on fast breaks.

North Carolina went 20-13 overall with an 8-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Tar Heels shot 43.4% from the field and 31.2% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.