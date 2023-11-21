Northern Iowa Panthers and the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels square off

North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) vs. Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Northern…

North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) vs. Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2)

Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Iowa Panthers will play the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.

Northern Iowa went 14-18 overall with a 4-6 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Panthers averaged 70.1 points per game last season, 12.1 from the free throw line and 22.2 from deep.

North Carolina finished 20-13 overall with an 8-3 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Tar Heels averaged 11.5 points off of turnovers, 11.7 second-chance points and 12.0 bench points last season.

