Northern Illinois Huskies host the Appalachian State Mountaineers in cross-conference game

Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) at Northern Illinois Huskies (0-1) DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -4;…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) at Northern Illinois Huskies (0-1)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -4; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Illinois Huskies host the Appalachian State Mountaineers in non-conference action.

Northern Illinois went 5-7 at home a season ago while going 13-19 overall. The Huskies shot 46.1% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range last season.

Appalachian State went 9-10 in Sun Belt action and 6-7 on the road last season. The Mountaineers averaged 70.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.6 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

