Northern Colorado takes down Colorado College 87-58

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Brock Wisne had 13 points in Northern Colorado’s 87-58 season-opening victory over Colorado College on Monday…

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Brock Wisne had 13 points in Northern Colorado’s 87-58 season-opening victory over Colorado College on Monday night.

Wisne finished 6 of 9 from the field for the Bears. Dejour Reaves scored 12 points and added seven rebounds. Zack Bloch had 12 points and shot 3 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line.

Adrian Price led the way for the Tigers with nine points and six rebounds. Asher Nofziger added nine points for Colorado College. In addition, Christian Drummond had eight points.

NEXT UP

Northern Colorado next plays Wednesday against Northern New Mexico at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.