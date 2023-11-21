Northern Colorado plays Chicago State in Cancun, Mexico

Chicago State Cougars (1-4) vs. Northern Colorado Bears (2-2) Cancun, Mexico; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -5;…

Chicago State Cougars (1-4) vs. Northern Colorado Bears (2-2)

Cancun, Mexico; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Colorado Bears will face the Chicago State Cougars at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.

Northern Colorado went 12-20 overall with a 5-7 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Bears averaged 73.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 77.5 last season.

The Cougars are 1-4 in non-conference play. Chicago State is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

