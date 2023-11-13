Northern Colorado hosts Colorado State following Stevens’ 22-point outing

Colorado State Rams (2-0) at Northern Colorado Bears (2-0) Greeley, Colorado; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State visits…

Colorado State Rams (2-0) at Northern Colorado Bears (2-0)

Greeley, Colorado; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State visits the Northern Colorado Bears after Isaiah Stevens scored 22 points in Colorado State’s 105-77 win against the Wright State Raiders.

Northern Colorado finished 12-20 overall with a 6-7 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bears gave up 77.5 points per game while committing 18.7 fouls last season.

Colorado State finished 4-7 on the road and 15-18 overall last season. The Rams averaged 14.1 points off of turnovers, 6.4 second-chance points and 17.4 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.