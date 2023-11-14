Northern Colorado hosts Colorado State following Stevens’ 22-point game

Colorado State Rams (2-0) at Northern Colorado Bears (2-0) Greeley, Colorado; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -11.5;…

Colorado State Rams (2-0) at Northern Colorado Bears (2-0)

Greeley, Colorado; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -11.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State faces the Northern Colorado Bears after Isaiah Stevens scored 22 points in Colorado State’s 105-77 victory against the Wright State Raiders.

Northern Colorado went 6-7 at home last season while going 12-20 overall. The Bears allowed opponents to score 77.5 points per game and shoot 47.4% from the field last season.

Colorado State went 4-7 on the road and 15-18 overall a season ago. The Rams averaged 72.5 points per game last season, 32.1 in the paint, 14.1 off of turnovers and 8.3 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

