Northern Colorado faces Radford

Radford Highlanders (3-3) vs. Northern Colorado Bears (3-2)

Cancun, Mexico; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Radford Highlanders and the Northern Colorado Bears square off in Cancun, Mexico.

The Bears have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Northern Colorado is fourth in the Big Sky scoring 76.2 points while shooting 43.2% from the field.

The Highlanders are 3-3 in non-conference play. Radford is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Northern Colorado averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Radford gives up. Radford has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Northern Colorado have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Abercrombie is shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 7.8 points and 5.2 rebounds. Dejour Reaves is shooting 40.0% and averaging 16.8 points for Northern Colorado.

Kenyon Giles is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 1.5 rebounds for the Highlanders. DaQuan Smith is averaging 12.3 points and 3.2 rebounds for Radford.

