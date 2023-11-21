Northern Colorado earns 78-77 OT victory over Chicago State at Cancun Challenge

CANCUN, Quintana Roo (AP) — Dejour Reaves had 24 points in Northern Colorado’s 78-77 overtime victory against Chicago State on…

CANCUN, Quintana Roo (AP) — Dejour Reaves had 24 points in Northern Colorado’s 78-77 overtime victory against Chicago State on Tuesday night.

Reaves added five rebounds for the Bears (3-2). Saint Thomas scored 22 points and added 10 rebounds and three steals. Riley Abercrombie had 12 points and was 5-of-10 shooting (2 for 5 from 3-point range).

Wesley Cardet Jr. finished with 24 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars (1-5). Jahsean Corbett added 12 points and six rebounds for Chicago State. In addition, DeShawn Jean-Charles had 11 points and two steals.

The Bears play Radford on Wednesday for the Mayan Division title; the Cougars face Morgan State in the third-place game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

