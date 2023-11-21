Live Radio
Northern Arizona visits Hawaii following Coleman’s 21-point performance

The Associated Press

November 21, 2023, 3:44 AM

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-3) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-0)

Honolulu; Thursday, 1:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii hosts the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Noel Coleman scored 21 points in Hawaii’s 92-73 victory over the Niagara Purple Eagles.

Hawaii went 22-11 overall last season while going 12-5 at home. The Rainbow Warriors shot 42.9% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range last season.

The Lumberjacks are 1-2 in road games. Northern Arizona is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

