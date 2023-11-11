Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Northern Arizona visits Grand Canyon following Grant-Foster’s 30-point outing

The Associated Press

November 11, 2023, 3:41 AM

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-1) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-0)

Phoenix; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon plays the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Tyon Grant-Foster scored 30 points in Grand Canyon’s 88-67 victory against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

Grand Canyon finished 14-4 at home a season ago while going 24-12 overall. The Antelopes shot 46.2% from the field and 38.4% from 3-point range last season.

Northern Arizona finished 12-23 overall with a 3-13 record on the road a season ago. The Lumberjacks shot 43.9% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

