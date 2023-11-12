Northern Arizona visits Grand Canyon after Grant-Foster’s 30-point game

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-1) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-0) Phoenix; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -19; over/under…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-1) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-0)

Phoenix; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -19; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon faces the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Tyon Grant-Foster scored 30 points in Grand Canyon’s 88-67 victory against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

Grand Canyon finished 24-12 overall a season ago while going 14-4 at home. The Antelopes averaged 4.9 steals, 3.2 blocks and 11.2 turnovers per game last season.

Northern Arizona finished 12-23 overall last season while going 3-13 on the road. The Lumberjacks averaged 11.6 points off of turnovers, 10.7 second-chance points and 5.0 bench points last season.

