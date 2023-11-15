Northern Arizona Lumberjacks visit the Seattle U Redhawks

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-2) at Seattle U Redhawks (2-0) Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -13.5; over/under…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-2) at Seattle U Redhawks (2-0)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -13.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle U Redhawks play the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

Seattle U went 12-2 at home a season ago while going 20-12 overall. The Redhawks averaged 72.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.0 last season.

Northern Arizona went 3-13 on the road and 12-23 overall last season. The Lumberjacks averaged 73.7 points per game last season, 28.5 in the paint, 11.6 off of turnovers and 9.2 on fast breaks.

