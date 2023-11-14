Northern Arizona Lumberjacks travel to take on the Seattle U Redhawks

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-2) at Seattle U Redhawks (2-0) Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle U Redhawks…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-2) at Seattle U Redhawks (2-0)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle U Redhawks play the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

Seattle U finished 20-12 overall last season while going 12-2 at home. The Redhawks averaged 72.0 points per game last season, 27.4 in the paint, 14.0 off of turnovers and 7.6 on fast breaks.

Northern Arizona went 12-23 overall with a 3-13 record on the road last season. The Lumberjacks averaged 73.7 points per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range last season.

