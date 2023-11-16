Northern Arizona Lumberjacks and the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons meet

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-0) vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-2) Glendale, Arizona; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Northern…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-0) vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-2)

Glendale, Arizona; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will play the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Northern Arizona went 12-23 overall with a 4-9 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Lumberjacks averaged 73.7 points per game last season, 28.5 in the paint, 11.6 off of turnovers and 9.2 on fast breaks.

Purdue Fort Wayne finished 17-15 overall with an 8-3 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Mastodons gave up 69.8 points per game while committing 14.8 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

