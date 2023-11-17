Northern Arizona faces Purdue Fort Wayne in Glendale, Arizona

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-0) vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-2) Glendale, Arizona; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-0) vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-2)

Glendale, Arizona; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -3.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will square off against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Northern Arizona finished 12-23 overall with a 4-9 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Lumberjacks shot 43.9% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range last season.

Purdue Fort Wayne went 17-15 overall with an 8-3 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Mastodons averaged 13.2 points off of turnovers, 9.3 second-chance points and 1.8 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

