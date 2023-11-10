Northeastern Huskies to visit La Salle Explorers Saturday

Northeastern Huskies (1-0) at La Salle Explorers (1-0)
Philadelphia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The La Salle Explorers square off against the Northeastern Huskies.
La Salle went 15-19 overall a season ago while going 8-8 at home. The Explorers averaged 6.7 steals, 3.2 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.
Northeastern went 6-13 in CAA action and 3-12 on the road last season. The Huskies allowed opponents to score 71.7 points per game and shot 45.0% from the field last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
