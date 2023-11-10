Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Northeastern Huskies to visit…

Northeastern Huskies to visit La Salle Explorers Saturday

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 3:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Northeastern Huskies (1-0) at La Salle Explorers (1-0)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The La Salle Explorers square off against the Northeastern Huskies.

La Salle went 15-19 overall a season ago while going 8-8 at home. The Explorers averaged 6.7 steals, 3.2 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.

Northeastern went 6-13 in CAA action and 3-12 on the road last season. The Huskies allowed opponents to score 71.7 points per game and shot 45.0% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up