Northeastern Huskies begin season at home against the Boston University Terriers

Boston University Terriers at Northeastern Huskies

Boston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -7.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: The Northeastern Huskies open the season at home against the Boston University Terriers.

Northeastern went 10-20 overall with a 6-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Huskies averaged 12.6 assists per game on 23.7 made field goals last season.

Boston University went 15-17 overall a season ago while going 6-11 on the road. The Terriers averaged 67.1 points per game while shooting 41.2% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

