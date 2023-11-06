Northeastern hosts Boston University in season opener

Boston University Terriers at Northeastern Huskies
Boston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -8.5; over/under is 131.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Northeastern Huskies start the season at home against the Boston University Terriers.
Northeastern finished 10-20 overall with a 6-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Huskies gave up 71.7 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.
Boston University went 6-11 on the road and 15-17 overall a season ago. The Terriers shot 41.2% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
