Northeastern hosts Boston University in season opener

Boston University Terriers at Northeastern Huskies

Boston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -8.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Northeastern Huskies start the season at home against the Boston University Terriers.

Northeastern finished 10-20 overall with a 6-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Huskies gave up 71.7 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

Boston University went 6-11 on the road and 15-17 overall a season ago. The Terriers shot 41.2% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.