Northeastern faces Seton Hall after Woods’ 21-point showing

Northeastern Huskies (3-4) at Seton Hall Pirates (4-2) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -15;…

Northeastern Huskies (3-4) at Seton Hall Pirates (4-2)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -15; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern visits the Seton Hall Pirates after Harold Woods scored 21 points in Northeastern’s 80-66 loss to the Princeton Tigers.

The Pirates have gone 4-0 in home games. Seton Hall ranks fourth in the Big East in rebounding with 37.0 rebounds. Jaden Bediako paces the Pirates with 7.3 boards.

The Huskies are 1-3 on the road. Northeastern is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Seton Hall’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Northeastern gives up. Northeastern has shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Seton Hall have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dre Davis is scoring 14.0 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Pirates. Kadary Richmond is averaging 13.7 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 46.3% for Seton Hall.

Jared Turner is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 8.3 points. Luka Sakota is averaging 11.3 points for Northeastern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

