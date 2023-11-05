Northeastern begins season at home against Boston University

Boston University Terriers at Northeastern Huskies
Boston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -8.5; over/under is 130.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Northeastern Huskies host the Boston University Terriers for the season opener.
Northeastern went 6-6 at home last season while going 10-20 overall. The Huskies averaged 65.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.7 last season.
Boston University went 6-11 on the road and 15-17 overall last season. The Terriers gave up 67.2 points per game while committing 17.7 fouls last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
