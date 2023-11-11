North Texas hosts Omaha following Scott’s 26-point showing

Omaha Mavericks (1-1) at North Texas Mean Green (1-0) Denton, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green…

Omaha Mavericks (1-1) at North Texas Mean Green (1-0)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -15; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas hosts the Omaha Mavericks after Aaron Scott scored 26 points in North Texas’ 83-77 overtime victory against the Northern Iowa Panthers.

North Texas finished 14-2 at home a season ago while going 31-7 overall. The Mean Green averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 11.0 second-chance points and 7.2 bench points last season.

Omaha went 9-23 overall last season while going 1-15 on the road. The Mavericks shot 44.2% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range last season.

