North Texas hosts Northern Iowa in season opener

Northern Iowa Panthers at North Texas Mean Green

Denton, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Texas Mean Green start the season at home against the Northern Iowa Panthers.

North Texas went 14-2 at home a season ago while going 31-7 overall. The Mean Green averaged 64.5 points per game while shooting 43.6% from the field and 35.1% from deep last season.

Northern Iowa went 14-18 overall with a 4-7 record on the road last season. The Panthers averaged 70.1 points per game last season, 12.1 from the free-throw line and 22.2 from beyond the arc.

