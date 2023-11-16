North Texas faces St. John’s (NY) in Charleston, South Carolina

St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (1-1) vs. North Texas Mean Green (2-0) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (1-1) vs. North Texas Mean Green (2-0)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -3; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: The North Texas Mean Green will take on the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina.

North Texas finished 31-7 overall with a 24-2 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Mean Green gave up 55.8 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

St. John’s (NY) went 18-15 overall with a 10-1 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Red Storm averaged 77.3 points per game last season, 39.7 in the paint, 16.9 off of turnovers and 15.2 on fast breaks.

