Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » North Texas begins season…

North Texas begins season at home against Northern Iowa

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 3:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Northern Iowa Panthers at North Texas Mean Green

Denton, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -6; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: The North Texas Mean Green start the season at home against the Northern Iowa Panthers.

North Texas finished 31-7 overall last season while going 14-2 at home. The Mean Green allowed opponents to score 55.8 points per game and shoot 39.1% from the field last season.

Northern Iowa went 10-12 in MVC action and 4-7 on the road a season ago. The Panthers averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 6.7 second-chance points and 14.1 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up