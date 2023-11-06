North Texas begins season at home against Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa Panthers at North Texas Mean Green Denton, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -6;…

Northern Iowa Panthers at North Texas Mean Green

Denton, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -6; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: The North Texas Mean Green start the season at home against the Northern Iowa Panthers.

North Texas finished 31-7 overall last season while going 14-2 at home. The Mean Green allowed opponents to score 55.8 points per game and shoot 39.1% from the field last season.

Northern Iowa went 10-12 in MVC action and 4-7 on the road a season ago. The Panthers averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 6.7 second-chance points and 14.1 bench points last season.

