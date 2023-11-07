Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » North Texas begins season…

North Texas begins season at home against Northern Iowa

The Associated Press

November 7, 2023, 3:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Northern Iowa Panthers at North Texas Mean Green

Denton, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -4.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: The North Texas Mean Green open the season at home against the Northern Iowa Panthers.

North Texas went 31-7 overall a season ago while going 14-2 at home. The Mean Green averaged 6.4 steals, 2.9 blocks and 10.5 turnovers per game last season.

Northern Iowa went 14-18 overall a season ago while going 4-7 on the road. The Panthers averaged 70.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.9 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up