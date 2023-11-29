North Florida visits Iowa after Sandfort’s 22-point showing

North Florida Ospreys (4-3) at Iowa Hawkeyes (4-2) Iowa City, Iowa; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -24.5;…

North Florida Ospreys (4-3) at Iowa Hawkeyes (4-2)

Iowa City, Iowa; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -24.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa takes on the North Florida Ospreys after Payton Sandfort scored 22 points in Iowa’s 85-72 win against the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Hawkeyes are 3-0 in home games. Iowa leads the Big Ten with 19.0 assists per game led by Dasonte Bowen averaging 3.3.

The Ospreys are 1-2 on the road. North Florida is sixth in the ASUN with 32.7 rebounds per game led by Dorian James averaging 6.9.

Iowa averages 88.7 points, 17.3 more per game than the 71.4 North Florida allows. North Florida averages 75.6 points per game, 0.3 more than the 75.3 Iowa allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Krikke is shooting 62.2% and averaging 18.3 points for the Hawkeyes. Sandfort is averaging 15.0 points for Iowa.

Chaz Lanier is averaging 16 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Ospreys. Jah Nze is averaging 10.1 points for North Florida.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.