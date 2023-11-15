Live Radio
North Florida hosts Presbyterian after Barnett’s 20-point showing

The Associated Press

November 15, 2023, 3:44 AM

Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-0) at North Florida Ospreys (2-1)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian plays the North Florida Ospreys after Marquis Barnett scored 20 points in Presbyterian’s 71-64 win over the Citadel Bulldogs.

North Florida went 14-17 overall last season while going 11-2 at home. The Ospreys averaged 76.2 points per game last season, 11.8 from the free throw line and 31.2 from 3-point range.

Presbyterian finished 0-15 on the road and 5-27 overall last season. The Blue Hose averaged 63.2 points per game last season, 12.3 from the free-throw line and 18 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

