North Florida defeats Coastal Georgia 92-55 in season opener

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 9:33 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jake van der Heijden’s 18 points helped North Florida defeat Coastal Georgia 92-55 in a season opener on Monday night.

van der Heijden shot 7 for 8, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Ospreys. Nate Lliteras scored 11 points, shooting 3 for 8 and 4 of 5 from the free throw line. Chaz Lanier had 10 points and was 4-of-8 shooting.

Salle Wilson finished with 10 points and two steals for the NAIA Mariners. Brice Langford added 10 points and two blocks for Coastal Georgia. Nick Jiles also had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

