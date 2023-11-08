North Dakota State wins 93-66 over Mount Marty

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Boden Skunberg had 17 points in North Dakota State’s 93-66 win against NAIA member Mount Marty…

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Boden Skunberg had 17 points in North Dakota State’s 93-66 win against NAIA member Mount Marty on Wednesday night.

Skunberg shot 6 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Bison (2-0). Lance Waddles shot 5 for 11, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 12 points.

Micah Johnson finished with 12 points for the Lancers. Tash Lunday added 12 points for Mount Marty. .

NEXT UP

North Dakota State’s next game is Saturday against Creighton on the road’

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

