North Dakota State wins 93-66 over Mount Marty

The Associated Press

November 8, 2023, 10:28 PM

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Boden Skunberg had 17 points in North Dakota State’s 93-66 win against NAIA member Mount Marty on Wednesday night.

Skunberg shot 6 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Bison (2-0). Lance Waddles shot 5 for 11, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 12 points.

Micah Johnson finished with 12 points for the Lancers. Tash Lunday added 12 points for Mount Marty. .

NEXT UP

North Dakota State’s next game is Saturday against Creighton on the road’

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

