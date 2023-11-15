North Dakota State visits Montana after Thomas’ 23-point game

North Dakota State Bison (2-2) at Montana Grizzlies (2-1) Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana plays the…

North Dakota State Bison (2-2) at Montana Grizzlies (2-1)

Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana plays the North Dakota State Bison after Dischon Thomas scored 23 points in Montana’s 78-65 win against the UC Davis Aggies.

Montana finished 17-14 overall last season while going 9-4 at home. The Grizzlies averaged 4.7 steals, 2.4 blocks and 10.7 turnovers per game last season.

North Dakota State finished 12-7 in Summit League action and 5-10 on the road a season ago. The Bison averaged 72.8 points per game last season, 12.9 from the free-throw line and 22.5 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

