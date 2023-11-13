North Dakota State Bison square off against the UC Davis Aggies

UC Davis Aggies (2-1) vs. North Dakota State Bison (2-1) Missoula, Montana; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The North…

UC Davis Aggies (2-1) vs. North Dakota State Bison (2-1)

Missoula, Montana; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Dakota State Bison will play the UC Davis Aggies at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana.

North Dakota State went 16-17 overall with a 4-10 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Bison averaged 72.8 points per game last season, 12.9 from the free throw line and 22.5 from 3-point range.

UC Davis finished 18-14 overall with a 7-5 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Aggies averaged 74.8 points per game last season, 30.4 in the paint, 15.5 off of turnovers and 15.0 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

