North Dakota State Bison and the UC Davis Aggies square off

UC Davis Aggies (2-1) vs. North Dakota State Bison (2-1)

Missoula, Montana; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -3.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: The North Dakota State Bison play the UC Davis Aggies in Missoula, Montana.

North Dakota State went 16-17 overall with a 4-10 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Bison averaged 11.2 assists per game on 26.2 made field goals last season.

UC Davis went 18-14 overall with a 7-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Aggies allowed opponents to score 71.1 points per game and shot 44.6% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

