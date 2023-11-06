North Dakota State beats Western Michigan 80-76 in OT

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Boden Skunberg scored 25 points to help North Dakota State defeat Western Michigan 80-76 in overtime…

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Boden Skunberg scored 25 points to help North Dakota State defeat Western Michigan 80-76 in overtime on Monday night in a season opener for both teams.

Jeremiah Burke’s putback at the regulation buzzer tied the game at 71-all.

Skunberg added six rebounds for the Bison. Jacari White scored 15 points, going 5 of 9 (4 for 6 from 3-point range). Andrew Morgan shot 3 of 10 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

The Broncos were led by B. Artis White, who recorded 20 points, four assists and two steals. Seth Hubbard added 16 points for Western Michigan. In addition, Markhi Strickland finished with nine points.

NEXT UP

North Dakota State plays Wednesday against Mount Marty at home. Western Michigan hosts Georgia State on Saturday.

