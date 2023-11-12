North Dakota faces Elon after Omot’s 24-point showing

Elon Phoenix (1-1) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (0-1) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Elon Phoenix (1-1) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (0-1)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Hawks -5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota plays the Elon Phoenix after B.J. Omot scored 24 points in North Dakota’s 110-68 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

North Dakota finished 8-8 at home last season while going 13-20 overall. The Fightin’ Hawks averaged 72.1 points per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 35.0% from 3-point range last season.

Elon went 8-24 overall with a 3-12 record on the road last season. The Phoenix averaged 65.4 points per game last season, 11.0 from the free-throw line and 20.4 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.