North Carolina Central takes on Citadel

Citadel Bulldogs (2-3) vs. North Carolina Central Eagles (3-3)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: The North Carolina Central Eagles take on the Citadel Bulldogs at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina.

The Eagles are 3-3 in non-conference play. North Carolina Central has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs have a 2-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Citadel is third in the SoCon giving up 67.6 points while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

North Carolina Central is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, the same percentage Citadel allows to opponents. Citadel averages 66.6 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 69.2 North Carolina Central gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Po’Boigh King is scoring 14.8 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Eagles. Ja’Darius Harris is averaging 14.7 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 48.5% for North Carolina Central.

AJ Smith is averaging 15.2 points for the Bulldogs. Elijah Morgan is averaging 11.2 points for Citadel.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

