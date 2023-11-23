North Carolina A&T Aggies and the Alabama State Hornets square off

Alabama State Hornets (1-4) vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-4) Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The North…

Alabama State Hornets (1-4) vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-4)

Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Carolina A&T Aggies square off against the Alabama State Hornets in Birmingham, Alabama.

N.C. A&T went 13-19 overall with a 5-8 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Aggies averaged 70.8 points per game last season, 12.2 on free throws and 24.9 from 3-point range.

The Hornets have a 1-4 record in non-conference games. Alabama State ranks second in the SWAC with 13.4 offensive rebounds per game led by D’ante Bass averaging 2.5.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

