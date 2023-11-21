North Alabama visits UT Martin after Johnson’s 23-point showing

North Alabama Lions (3-1) at UT Martin Skyhawks (3-2) Martin, Tennessee; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama takes…

North Alabama Lions (3-1) at UT Martin Skyhawks (3-2)

Martin, Tennessee; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama takes on the UT Martin Skyhawks after KJ Johnson scored 23 points in North Alabama’s 61-59 win over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Skyhawks have gone 2-0 in home games. UT Martin ranks eighth in the OVC in team defense, giving up 77.4 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

North Alabama went 18-15 overall with an 8-10 record on the road last season. The Lions averaged 11.5 assists per game on 27.0 made field goals last season.

