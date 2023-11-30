North Alabama puts home win streak on the line against Tennessee Tech

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-5) at North Alabama Lions (3-3) Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-5) at North Alabama Lions (3-3)

Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -7.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama hosts Tennessee Tech looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Lions are 3-0 on their home court. North Alabama is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Eagles are 1-3 on the road. Tennessee Tech averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 0-3 when winning the turnover battle.

North Alabama’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Tennessee Tech allows. Tennessee Tech averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game North Alabama allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Johnson is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Lions. Jacari Lane is averaging 11.0 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 39.7% for North Alabama.

David Early averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Rodney Johnson Jr. is averaging 14.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for Tennessee Tech.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.