North Alabama plays Tennessee Tech, looks for 4th straight home win

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-5) at North Alabama Lions (3-3)

Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama hosts Tennessee Tech trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Lions have gone 3-0 in home games. North Alabama is fifth in the ASUN scoring 76.2 points while shooting 42.8% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are 1-3 on the road. Tennessee Tech ranks eighth in the OVC shooting 31.0% from 3-point range.

North Alabama averages 76.2 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 76.6 Tennessee Tech gives up. Tennessee Tech has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 43.8% shooting opponents of North Alabama have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marco Foster averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 5.5 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. KJ Johnson is shooting 48.4% and averaging 17.0 points for North Alabama.

Rodney Johnson Jr. is averaging 14.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. David Early is averaging 12.0 points for Tennessee Tech.

