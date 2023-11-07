North Alabama knocks off NAIA member Blue Mountain 93-60

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Tim Smith Jr.’s 19 points helped North Alabama defeat Blue Mountain 93-60 on Monday. Smith also…

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Tim Smith Jr.’s 19 points helped North Alabama defeat Blue Mountain 93-60 on Monday.

Smith also added 10 rebounds for the Lions. KJ Johnson scored 15 points while going 4 of 6 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Josiah Fulcher went 6 of 6 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Tyree Pickron led the Toppers in scoring, finishing with nine points. Jacob Hamblin added eight points for Blue Mountain (MS). In addition, Keevin Etienne had seven points.

NEXT UP

Up next for North Alabama is a matchup Thursday with Alabama A&M at home. Blue Mountain (MS) visits Nicholls State on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.