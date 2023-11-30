North Alabama defeats Tennessee Tech 86-71

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Jacari Lane scored 20 points as North Alabama beat Tennessee Tech 86-71 on Thursday night. Lane…

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Jacari Lane scored 20 points as North Alabama beat Tennessee Tech 86-71 on Thursday night.

Lane shot 6 of 10 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line for the Lions (4-3). Detalian Brown scored 19 points, going 7 of 8 (5 for 6 from 3-point range). Damien Forrest shot 4 of 8 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Jayvis Harvey led the Golden Eagles (2-6) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and four assists. Daniel Egbuniwe added 16 points and eight rebounds for Tennessee Tech. In addition, David Early had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

