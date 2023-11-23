Norris scores 20, Loyola Chicago closes on 14-2 run to beat Boston College 71-68

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Braden Norris scored 20 points, including five in a closing 14-2 run, and Loyola Chicago…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Braden Norris scored 20 points, including five in a closing 14-2 run, and Loyola Chicago rallied to defeat Boston College 71-68 in the consolation game of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Classic on Thursday.

Two free throws by Jaeden Zackery put the Eagles up 66-67 with just under four minutes to go but they missed their next seven shots until Devin McGlockton got a basket on a goaltend with 10.2 seconds left that made it 70-68.

Norris, who opened the season with 16 straight made free throws, made 1 of 2 with 8.8 remaining but Quinten Post missed a 3-pointer from the left corner in the closing seconds.

Norris had four free throws in the 13-0 run and Miles Rubin had a pair of baskets. His jumper at 58.8 seconds, gave the Ramblers a 68-66 lead after Des Watson had hit a 3 to tie it.

Jayden Dawson scored a 14 points for the Ramblers (3-3), who went 13 of 29 (45%) from 3-point range and 9 of 24 (37.5%). Norris went 5 of 7 on 3s..

Post finished with 25 points and nine rebounds for the Eagles (4-2), who went 4 of 23 behind the arc and shot 42% overall. McGlockton added 13 points. Boston College dominated the paint 42-14.

Norris hit four 3-pointers on five attempts in the first half to help the Ramblers take a 35-30 lead. Both teams had 12 field goals but Loyola was 7 of 16 behind the arc — compared to 5 of 12 inside — and the Eagles were 2 of 12.

Both teams managed a five-point lead until Loyola’s Watson drilled a 3-pointer and followed with a jumper before Jalen Quinn’s layup pushed a one-point lead to 35-27. In the closing seconds Chas Kelly III knocked down a 3 for the Eagles.

Boston College goes to Vanderbilt on Wednesday for the ACC/SEC Challenge. The Ramblers are home against Chicago State on Tuesday.

