Norfolk State secures 96-62 win over William & Mary

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jamarii Thomas scored 23 points as Norfolk State beat William & Mary 96-62 on Tuesday night.

Thomas added five rebounds, nine assists, and four steals for the Spartans (5-3). Christian Ings scored 15 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line. Allen Betrand shot 4 for 6 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Tribe (3-5) were led by Trey Moss, who posted 20 points. Gabe Dorsey added 12 points and two steals for William & Mary. In addition, Caleb Dorsey had eight points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

