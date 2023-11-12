Norfolk State hosts Hampton following Mullen’s 25-point performance

Hampton Pirates (1-1) at Norfolk State Spartans (2-0) Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hampton visits the Norfolk…

Hampton Pirates (1-1) at Norfolk State Spartans (2-0)

Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton visits the Norfolk State Spartans after Kyrese Mullen scored 25 points in Hampton’s 109-46 win against the Mid-Atlantic Christian Mustangs.

Norfolk State finished 22-11 overall a season ago while going 10-2 at home. The Spartans averaged 12.8 assists per game on 26.5 made field goals last season.

Hampton went 5-14 in CAA action and 1-13 on the road a season ago. The Pirates averaged 68.2 points per game last season, 12.8 from the free-throw line and 20.4 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

