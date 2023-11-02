No. 9 Tennessee hosts Tennessee Tech to start season

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Tennessee Volunteers Knoxville, Tennessee; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -26.5; over/under is…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Tennessee Volunteers

Knoxville, Tennessee; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -26.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles for the season opener.

Tennessee finished 14-2 at home a season ago while going 25-11 overall. The Volunteers averaged 8.3 steals, 3.6 blocks and 11.2 turnovers per game last season.

Tennessee Tech finished 12-8 in OVC play and 4-11 on the road last season. The Golden Eagles averaged 73.7 points per game last season, 29 in the paint, 15 off of turnovers and 8.9 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.