No. 9 Tennessee hosts Tennessee Tech for season opener

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Tennessee Volunteers Knoxville, Tennessee; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -28.5; over/under is…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Tennessee Volunteers

Knoxville, Tennessee; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -28.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers start the season at home against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

Tennessee went 25-11 overall a season ago while going 14-2 at home. The Volunteers allowed opponents to score 57.9 points per game and shoot 37.3% from the field last season.

Tennessee Tech went 16-17 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Golden Eagles allowed opponents to score 73.4 points per game and shot 43.8% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.