No. 9 Duke hosts Bucknell following Forrest’s 27-point game

Bucknell Bison (1-3) at Duke Blue Devils (2-1)

Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell visits the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils after Jack Forrest scored 27 points in Bucknell’s 69-57 loss to the La Salle Explorers.

Duke went 16-0 at home a season ago while going 27-9 overall. The Blue Devils allowed opponents to score 63.6 points per game and shoot 40.6% from the field last season.

Bucknell finished 3-13 on the road and 12-20 overall last season. The Bison averaged 67.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.5 last season.

