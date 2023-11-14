No. 9 Duke Blue Devils play the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State Spartans (1-1) vs. Duke Blue Devils (1-1) Chicago; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -3.5;…

Michigan State Spartans (1-1) vs. Duke Blue Devils (1-1)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -3.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils will take on the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Duke finished 27-9 overall with a 10-3 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Blue Devils averaged 5.7 steals, 4.5 blocks and 11.5 turnovers per game last season.

Michigan State went 21-13 overall with a 10-4 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Spartans allowed opponents to score 67.9 points per game and shot 42.4% from the field last season.

