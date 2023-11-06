Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » No. 8 Creighton tips…

No. 8 Creighton tips off season at home against Florida A&M

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 3:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Florida A&M Rattlers at Creighton Bluejays

Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -29; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays host the Florida A&M Rattlers in the season opener.

Creighton went 24-13 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bluejays averaged 76.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.4 last season.

Florida A&M went 7-22 overall a season ago while going 3-15 on the road. The Rattlers averaged 6.6 steals, 3.6 blocks and 15.0 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up