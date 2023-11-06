No. 8 Creighton tips off season at home against Florida A&M

Florida A&M Rattlers at Creighton Bluejays Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -29; over/under is 140.5…

Florida A&M Rattlers at Creighton Bluejays

Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -29; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays host the Florida A&M Rattlers in the season opener.

Creighton went 24-13 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bluejays averaged 76.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.4 last season.

Florida A&M went 7-22 overall a season ago while going 3-15 on the road. The Rattlers averaged 6.6 steals, 3.6 blocks and 15.0 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

